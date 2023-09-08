Car crash shuts down part of US 19 northbound lanes in Pasco County

Fire rescue teams say the crash involved multiple vehicles and required extrication to free victims.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue says the northbound lanes of the US 19 at the intersection of Sunray Drive near Orangewood Village are completely shut down due to a car crash.

Drivers in the area can expect significant delays as the crash reportedly involved five vehicles. Fire Rescue teams say they had to extricate people from their crashed vehicles and that the people in the vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries.