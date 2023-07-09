Man seriously hurt in St. Pete hit-and-run gifted new bike; search ongoing for driver

Troopers are still searching for the driver responsible for hitting 40-year-old Kenny Gamble.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A hit-and-run crash in May left a St. Pete man seriously injured and without a bicycle — his only form of transportation.

But thanks to one kind stranger, Kenny Gamble is nearly ready to get back on the road.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on May 19, 40-year-old Gamble was biking across 54th Avenue North and 43rd Street North in the Lealman area as the driver of a blue Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck pulled out of the nearby Texaco gas station.

The driver turned west onto 54th Avenue and hit Gamble before fleeing the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash left Gamble with serious head and spinal injuries and unable to work. It also destroyed his bicycle.

An FHP victim advocate worked to help Gamble find a replacement bike — which led them to Eddie Mullally of Neptune Cyclery.

Mullally heard about Gamble's circumstances and immediately offered to give him a brand new bicycle.

"With the bicycle delivered today by FHP Troopers, Gamble was overwhelmed with thanks for the Tarpon Springs based bike shop’s support and assistance," FHP wrote in a release.

Troopers are still searching for the driver responsible for hitting Gamble. An image of the suspected driver was captured on security video.