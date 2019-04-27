BAYONET POINT, Fla. — An elderly man died after a carjacking ended in a crash, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

Pasco County deputies said Hermel Levesque,74, was setting up a table at a church flea market and unloading things from a trailer attached to his Ford Explorer.

Investigators said the vehicle left the parking lot with Levesque still inside.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a tree near State Road 52 and Nature Trail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the impact of the crash caused the SUV to overturn.

The SUV driver was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Troopers said they are waiting to notify the suspect's next of kin before releasing their name.

