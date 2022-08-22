x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Child accused of firing airsoft gun inside Pasco County school, deputies say

The 12-year-old student was reportedly charged with disruption of a school function.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A child attending a middle school in Pasco County was accused of firing an airsoft gun in the school cafeteria on Monday, deputies say.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the 12-year-old student at Chasco Middle School brought the airsoft gun on campus and fired multiple shots into a backpack in the cafeteria

The child was reportedly charged with disruption of a school function. 

The sheriff's office says it urges parents and guardians to talk to their children about the consequences of their actions and to report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult. 

To report any threats or tips in Pasco County, contact the Pasco County Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Holiday

Before You Leave, Check This Out