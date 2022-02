'She went to heaven': PE teacher hit by SUV at Anclote High School dies

Ciara McKeon was a physical education teacher and tennis coach at the high school for two years.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A beloved teacher and coach at Anclote High School has died after she was hit by an SUV at the school Thursday morning, according to her family.

"She went to heaven," Ciara McKeon's father told 10 Tampa Bay on Friday. McKeon was 28 years old.

McKeon had been teaching physical education at the high school for two years and was also the girl's tennis coach. Pasco County Schools said on Thursday that "Coach McKeon" was well known and well-liked by students and staff.

Around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, an SUV crashed into and pinned McKeon underneath the vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened in the back parking lot of the school, located near the gym.

Troopers say the SUV, driven by a 24-year-old man from Clearwater, did not see McKeon as he was driving.

FHP is continuing to investigate. 10 Tampa Bay earlier confirmed with investigators that charges are pending.

McKeon went to SUNY Brockport and was still very close with her college friends. Two of her close friends from Brockport, Alyssa Mills and Nina Leader, told 10 Tampa Bay on Thursday, "Ciara truly is the life of the party, she knows everybody and everybody knows her. You will never see her without a smile on. She brings out the fun in everything and everyone around her.

"Her birthday was basically a holiday for our college! She is the first person to jump to save the day and is overall just a stellar human."

This is what Ciara's college friends told me tonight pic.twitter.com/Ww8LqJNwa3 — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) February 11, 2022

Superintendent Kurt Browning earlier called the crash a "traumatic event for everyone involved."