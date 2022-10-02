'Hopeful for her recovery': PE teacher hit at Anclote High School parking lot in critical condition

She has been teaching physical education at the high school for two years.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Students and staff at Anclote High School are coming together to support each other after a popular teacher was seriously injured in a car accident Thursday morning.

An SUV crashed into and pinned Ciara McKeon, 28, underneath the vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol reports. It happened around 6:50 a.m. in the back parking lot of the school, near the gym.

McKeon is in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital, Pasco County Schools wrote in a news release.

"Though her condition is serious, we have reason to be hopeful for her recovery," the district wrote.

McKeon has been teaching physical education at the high school for two years and is also the girl's tennis coach. The district adds that "Coach McKeon" is well known and well-liked by students and staff.

FHP is still handling the investigation.

The district said a crisis team is on hand at the school for anyone who would like assistance and to talk about the situation.

"Right now, all we can do is pray for the teacher who was injured and do our best to take care of the students and staff at Anclote High School," Superintendent Kurt Browning said in a statement. "This is a traumatic event for everyone involved.

"I want to thank Pasco Fire Rescue and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and for their support."

Earlier reports from Pasco County Fire Rescue indicated McKeon was hit and became trapped under the SUV. She was freed from underneath the vehicle and taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment.