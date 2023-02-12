Have you seen Demarcus? Pasco deputies searching for missing teen

Authorities describe the 17-year-old as 5-foot-9 and weighs about 150 pounds.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Have you seen Demarcus Cummings?

Deputies in Pasco County are searching for the missing 17-year-old last seen Wednesday.

Cummings was last seen in the Westchester Drive area in Holiday wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and white shoes riding a black bicycle, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities describe the teen as 5-foot-9, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair styled in dreadlocks and brown eyes.