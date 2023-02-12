x
Pasco County

Have you seen Demarcus? Pasco deputies searching for missing teen

Authorities describe the 17-year-old as 5-foot-9 and weighs about 150 pounds.
Credit: Pasco Sheriff's Office

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Have you seen Demarcus Cummings?

Deputies in Pasco County are searching for the missing 17-year-old last seen Wednesday.

Cummings was last seen in the Westchester Drive area in Holiday wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and white shoes riding a black bicycle, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities describe the teen as 5-foot-9, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair styled in dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Cummings' whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102, option 7. People can also report tips online.

