Deputies search for missing 16-year-old girl from Odessa

She was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Altamont Lane, according to the sheriff's office.

ODESSA, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen they say was last seen in Odessa.

Juliana Garced, 16, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Altamont Lane, according to deputies.

The teen is believed to be wearing a burgundy hoodie, green sweatpants, black and white Vans with a black backpack with white polka dots.

Deputies describe Garced as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and around 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where the teen is can call 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips.