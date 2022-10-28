Dog adoptions, operations suspended for another 2 weeks at Pasco shelter

It stems from the presence of canine pneumovirus, a highly contagious virus among dogs.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — If you're looking to adopt or fulfill any services at Pasco County Animal Services you'll just have to wait.

The shelter suspended adoptions and operations including intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers for an additional 14 days due to the presence of canine pneumovirus, PCAS said in a news release.

"It's a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory disease in dogs," the shelter says.

They hope to resume normal operations by mid-November, or when veterinarians say it's safe to do so.

"The health and safety of the animals in our care, as well as people and pets in our community, is and will always be our top priority," PCAS Director Mike Shumate said in a statement. "We realize this suspension of services is an inconvenience for our customers, and we appreciate your understanding."

PCAS is continuing to test dogs for the virus and give supportive care.

"Canine Pneumovirus is difficult to control in kennels, and the virus is likely present in our community," the shelter said.