PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Four people were hurt, three of them badly, during a hit-and-run crash, officials said.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, a vehicle was headed east Monday evening on Ridge Road at U.S. 19 and Leo Kidd when its liftgate came loose and fell open. The gate hit four bicyclists.

The driver fled the scene, but Port Richey police caught up with them.

The bicyclists were sent to Bayonet Point Hospital. Three were listed as trauma alerts.

Two lanes of eastbound Ridge Road are closed in the area.

