Motorcyclist dies after hitting armadillo

Troopers say the crash happened Thursday night when the animal ran into the road.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an armadillo caused a deadly crash Thursday night in Pasco County.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. at Eiland Boulevard near Handcart Road in Zephyrhills.

Troopers say a 45-year-old man was riding his motorcycle northbound on Eiland Boulevard when an armadillo crossed into his path. The driver hit the animal causing him to lose control of his motorcycle, overturn and get thrown from the bike, according to the FHP release.

The man died at the scene of the crash.