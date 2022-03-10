Have you seen Joseph? Deputies search for missing, endangered New Port Richey man

He was last seen at around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Chadwick Drive.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a New Port Richey man last seen late Wednesday night.

Deputies say Joseph Nicholson, 26, was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Chadwick Drive.

He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and bald with blue eyes.

Nicholson could possibly be driving a 2008 Toyota Prius with FL tag DWGV45.

Anyone with information on his location can call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online here.