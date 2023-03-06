New Port Richey to apply for traffic law change for US 19 golf cart crossing

If you've explored New Port Richey, you've likely seen golf carts zipping around in the downtown area.

They've become so popular that now the city is looking to allow drivers to take their carts across U.S. Highway 19. The reason why? It's already happening.

"Golf carts are crossing us 19 with regularity," said Debbie Manns, the New Port Richey city manager. "So frequently that we want to make sure people are doing it at the safest intersections."

Right now, it's illegal for golf carts to cross U.S.19. But if the Florida Department of Transportation approves the traffic changes, they'll be allowed to cross on Marine Parkway and Gulf Drive. They'd cross the same as the cars — on the main roadway.

With the application for a traffic law change, there are safety concerns to keep in mind, especially when it comes to a major highway. U.S. Highway 19 is known for car crashes.

"I mean it's U.S. 19, it's one of the most dangerous streets in the United States," said Eric Simone, owner of Magnuson hotel.

The hotel is located at the corner of Marine Parkway and U.S. 19, where the city is applying to allow golf cart crossings.

In New Port Richey, the city manager estimates there are hundreds of golf cart owners, creating a lot of interest in legalizing golf carts crossing the major roadway.

"It emanates from the fact that the county opened up some of its neighborhoods on the west side on U.S. 19 to golf cart traffic," Manns said.

10 Tampa Bay chatted with a golf cart owner in New Port Richey. For Jeanette and Mike Gordon, it's their preferred mode of transportation.

"It's a great convenient way to get around town," Mike Gordan said. "Burns almost no gas. Easy parking. That-- and they're just more fun to ride in."

The Gordons' golf cart is their primary vehicle.

"We go everywhere. If we can't get there by golf cart, we don't go," Jeanette Gordon said.

Because of the golf carts' popularity, right now the city is conducting a traffic study at two intersections; Marine Parkway and Gulf Drive.

"There always is a safety risk, particularly along 19, which is why FDOT is so prudent in the decision-making process," Manns said.

Next, the city of New Port Richey will send its traffic change application to the district DOT office for approval. After the district DOT office makes its recommendation on the traffic stops, the state office will do the same.