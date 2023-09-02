More Florida agencies using unmarked sports cars to catch unsuspecting speeders

As instances of aggressive driving increase, local agencies say they need stealthier ways to catch extreme violators. Many are turning to unmarked muscle cars.

Unmarked cars cost departments about the same amount as marked ones.

The cars are raising concerns about cop impersonators and community trust in police.

Local agencies say the unmarked cars are a stealthier way to catch reckless drivers.

That’s because Garrett was driving one of the newest additions in the St. Petersburg Police Department’s fleet: an unmarked Ford Mustang GT.

But what appeared to be a typical traffic stop from Garrett’s view was likely anything but from the BMW driver’s perspective.

“I’m doing 95 pacing him,” the officer announced as he turned on his police lights and siren. The driver quickly pulled to the shoulder and stopped.

Approaching the I-375 interchange, the driver in the BMW continued to weave in and out of traffic, seemingly unaware a police officer was following, reaching speeds approaching 100 mph.

Example video title will go here for this video

“There he goes again, no signal,” Garrett can be heard saying as the audio on his dash camera engaged. He, too, changed lanes, speeding up to follow.

Passing the 5th Avenue North exit, the driver changed lanes, tailgating the vehicle ahead of them, and then changed lanes, again.

One afternoon in late September as Officer David Garrett drove south on Interstate 275 toward downtown St. Petersburg , a driver in a black convertible BMW cut across two lanes of the highway.

“Everyone who gets a ticket deserves a ticket,” he said. “But if you don't deserve a ticket and you can use the education—because the average public, they're never even going to come in contact with law enforcement—that's my opportunity to break that ice.”

But for his team of deputies, Rizer says, the primary goal is education and not writing citations.

“This helps us be in a situation where we can witness things when you're like, ‘where's the cop when you need one,’ well I might be right beside you.”

“We went a little outside the box,” said Corporal Donald Rizer with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit.

Across the Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has about a dozen unmarked V6-powered Dodge Challengers in varying colors. The agency started adding muscle cars to its traffic unit in 2019, first with unmarked Chevrolet Camaros.

Right now, the Ford Mustang is the only unmarked muscle car in SPPD’s fleet. But Schade said the department is looking at adding more in the future.

“They’re driving thinking an officer isn’t in the area,” Schade said. “By having a vehicle like this, we're able to curb that type of activity.”

“We're going after people doing egregious speeds [and] driving very reckless,” said Sergeant Michael Schade with the St. Petersburg Police Department, pointing to notorious areas like Gandy and Roosevelt boulevards and U.S. Highway 19.

As instances of aggressive driving increase, local agencies say they need stealthier ways to catch extreme violators. Many in the Tampa Bay area and across the state of Florida are turning to unmarked muscle cars.

Local agencies say the unmarked cars are a stealthier way to catch reckless drivers.

Are they more effective? : The cars are raising concerns about cop impersonators and community trust in police.

Compared to some states, like California, law enforcement in Florida face very few restrictions on when and where unmarked vehicles can be used for traffic enforcement.

While the use of unmarked vehicles isn’t new, with more agencies deploying them specifically to catch reckless drivers, research on the effectiveness and impact on public perception remains extremely limited.

At a time when police agencies are working to build more trust in their communities, unmarked cars risk countering that, argues James Wright II, a professor in police-community relations at Florida State University.

“It gives the perception that the community is doing something that is not lawful,” Wright said. “Then it's telling the police officers that they need to be hyper-vigilant when they're in these unmarked cars as well, so I think on both ends it can be scary.”

The increased use of unmarked vehicles by law enforcement, particularly models atypical for traffic stops, has also raised concerns about police impersonators.

Last June, a 26-year-old Tampa man was arrested for impersonating a police officer. A man told 10 Tampa Bay he had his wife and three children in the car when he was stopped by the phony cop who was driving a gray Range Rover with flashing red and blue lights.

An officer, deputy or trooper in an unmarked vehicle conducting a traffic stop will always be in full uniform, the St. Petersburg Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol told 10 Tampa Bay. In many cases they'll even have extra markings on their uniforms and vehicles are outfitted with several flashing red and blue lights, Rizer said.

Dic Donohue, a retired Boston-area transit officer turned researcher with the RAND Center for Quality Policing, says departments need to make it clear through community outreach if they plan to increasingly utilize unmarked vehicles for regular traffic enforcement and explain what drivers can do if they’re ever in doubt.

“We’ve certainly seen bad actors and folks take advantage,” Donohue said. “Could this cause a secondary issue where somebody flees or doesn't comply with an officer pulling them over because they just don’t know?”

Whether agencies are successfully nabbing more extreme violators than if they’d been in marked cruisers remains unclear.

When 10 Tampa Bay tried finding out if law enforcement in unmarked cars were writing more tickets, or even just initiating more stops than their marked counterparts, we were told by the St. Petersburg Police Department, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol that traffic stops and citations were not tracked by the type of vehicle used.