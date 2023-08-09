Woman dies at hospital after ambulance transporting her involved in crash

No first responders were hurt in the crash, FHP said.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A Pasco County ambulance rushing a woman to the hospital was involved in a crash after another driver failed to stop for the emergency vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The 78-year-old woman from Wesley Chapel would later die at the hospital, FHP said.

The crash happened around 7:24 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of SR-54 and Morris Bridge Road.

According to FHP troopers, the Pasco County Fire Rescue ambulance was going southbound on Morris Bridge Road with its emergency sirens on approaching the SR-54 intersection.

At the same time, the driver of a Toyota Corolla was going eastbound on SR-54. While the driver had a green light, the 39-year-old Wesley Chapel man didn't yield to the ambulance driver.

This resulted in the Corolla's driver crashing into the side of the ambulance, the accident report said.

Four EMS personnel were inside the ambulance with the woman they were treating. No first responders were hurt, FHP said.

However, the woman receiving treatment later died at the hospital. Her name has not been released.

The Corolla's driver had minor injuries.