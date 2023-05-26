Pasco County lifts burn ban as drought conditions improve; more rain headed to Tampa Bay area

Although drought conditions have improved, county officials say residents should keep in mind the area is still drier than normal.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Pasco County decided to lift the area's emergency burn ban on Friday, citing that recent rainy weather has helped lower drought conditions.

The lifted burn ban is effective immediately but although drought conditions have improved, Pasco County said in a news release residents should keep in mind the area is still drier than normal.

"Pasco County Fire Rescue urges residents to prioritize safety while burning outdoors," the news release reads. "Proper measures and precautions should be taken to protect people from fire danger."

People living in the county can resume outdoor burning activities, such as open burning, campfires and burning yard waste.

Residents are required to comply with all Florida Forest Service permitting requirements when performing an open burn. For more outdoor burning rules and safety tips, click here.

Other counties in the Tampa Bay area saw plenty of much-needed rain throughout the week, which further improved drought conditions.