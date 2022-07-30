Sheriff’s Office: Pasco deputy fatally shot driver who dragged him 150 feet with car

The deputy’s body-worn camera was reportedly dislodged during the scuffle.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shot a driver who investigators say dragged him about 150 feet in a hotel parking lot.

Around 12:45 a.m., a deputy stopped a car matching the description of a suspicious vehicle reported by a local business. The traffic stop happened outside the Rodeway Inn on U.S. Highway 19, just south of State Road 52 in Port Richey.

Almost immediately, the driver got out and aggressively confronted the deputy – dislodging his body-worn camera, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office Major Tait Sanborn.

The sheriff’s office said the driver began to run away – but circled back, hopped into the car and tried to drive off. As the deputy clung to the car and the driver, Sanborn said the driver “rapidly accelerated” – ignoring commands to stop.

As the driver allegedly dragged the deputy approximately 150 feet, authorities say the deputy fired three shots – hitting the driver and causing the car to stop.

Sanborn said the deputy and first responders tried to render aid to the driver, but the man died at the scene.

The driver had 42 previous arrests – including burglary and robbery with a firearm – all documented with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, Sanborn said.

“He’s also a documented gang member and was recently released in October 2021 from DOC custody,” the major added.

Under a standing agreement for these types of situations, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting. Due to that investigation, the driver’s name won’t immediately be released, authorities said.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office also did not release the deputy’s name, citing Marsy’s Law. But, the agency confirmed the deputy was not significantly hurt.

In a message on Facebook Live, Sanborn thanked the citizens of Pasco County who he said frequently offer prayers to his deputies.

“Those prayers were answered tonight as we don’t have any deputy sheriff’s that were injured – although it was close,” Sanborn said.

The deputy was put on paid administrative leave, which is protocol during the investigation.

Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said FDLE’s Tampa office was conducting interviews and examining evidence at the scene into the early hours of Saturday.