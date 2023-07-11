Pasco County appoints its new fire chief

County officials say Anthony Perez will start his new position after a transfer of command ceremony scheduled for Aug. 1.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County officially has its new fire chief.

During a board meeting with county commissioners, Anthony "Tony" Perez was named as the new fire chief of Pasco County Fire Rescue, officials said in a news release.

“Chief Perez's commitment to our community, extensive experience and proven leadership make him an excellent choice for this critical role,” County Administrator Mike Carballa said in a statement. “His vision for building a legacy at Pasco County Fire Rescue by laying a solid foundation and bridging gaps aligns perfectly with our mission of people, purpose and performance.”

In a video posted by Pasco County's social media accounts, Perez is seen at the board meeting when it was officially announced that he will be leading the county's fire rescue department. He then turned around and shook hands with other officials behind him as people clapped to celebrate his new position.

Big news from today's BOCC meeting!



Chief Anthony "Tony" Perez has been confirmed as the new Fire Chief of Pasco County Fire Rescue. The official transfer of command from Chief Scott Cassin will take place on August 1, 2023. Join us in welcoming Chief Perez! pic.twitter.com/HeGkRJTGTF — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) July 11, 2023

Perez began his firefighter career at the department where he is now the chief but then moved to Tampa Fire Rescue.

He served as a firefighter, paramedic, driver engineer, captain, district chief, shift commander, chief of operations and personnel chief for Tampa Fire Rescue. Overall, his career thus far spans over 26 years.

“Pasco County Fire Rescue is blessed to have hundreds of dedicated personnel who deliver selfless, life-saving service every day,” Assistant County Administrator of Public Safety J.J. Murphy said in a statement. “We’re confident that Chief Perez's unique background, adaptability and determination, coupled with his extensive experience in the fire service, will have a positive impact on both our team members and the community we serve.”

County officials say Perez will start his new position after a transfer of command ceremony scheduled for Aug. 1 at the Grace Family Church in Lutz.

The new fire chief currently resides in Pasco County with his wife and children, the news release mentioned.