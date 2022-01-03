Pasco County schools adjust bell schedules for start of 2022 semester

Students returning from Winter break will head back to school at different times starting Jan. 4, 2022.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Students in Pasco County will begin returning to school on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and they will all return at different times this semester. Commuters in the area may see a different traffic flow.

The new bell schedule will last until the end of the spring semester and be reviewed at the end of the school year. Another decision will then be finalized for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students who ride the bus to school will have to check their "myStudent" account to find out what time the bus will arrive. Pasco County School District leaders advise students to arrive five minutes before the intended time of the bus's arrival.

Start times for elementary schools in Pasco County School range from 7:10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. and end anywhere between 1:30 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Middle school start times range from 7:10 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. and end anywhere from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

High school start times begin between 7:10 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. and end anywhere between 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.