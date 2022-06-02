Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning won't seek reelection

In a video message, he announced he would be stepping down in 2024.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection when his third term ends in 2024.

"There are several factors that led to this decision. Many of the reasons are personal," Browning explained in a video message posted to the district's Facebook page.

Browning said his wife is contemplating retirement, and they have grandchildren who they want to visit more frequently.

"Some of the reasons are professional," Browning added. "I believe we are nearing the point where we will accomplish many of the goals I set out when I was first elected."

He said he just knows "it's time."

"When I complete my term at the end of 2024, I will have served for 12 years. The tenure of superintendents these days is around 5-6 years, and I can understand why so many of my colleagues move on after five years or so," Browning said. "This job has been challenging, and it has been gratifying. I have benefitted from a supportive community and a great staff. And without both, I would never have made it this far."

Reflecting on his tenure, Browning touted the district's expansion of school choice and handling of overall growth while keeping "the finances in order."

"This is not a time to look backwards," Browning said. "I am determined to spend the rest of my term looking forward. We have so much more to get done. And I hope that my announcement today will instill an even greater sense of urgency. I definitely feel that sense of urgency."

You can watch Browning's full message below.

Superintendent Browning Announcement An announcement from Superintendent Browning. Posted by Pasco County Schools on Thursday, June 2, 2022

Browning was first elected as the county’s superintendent in 2012. In August 2020, he won the Republican primary to run for the seat in the general election, defeating veteran teacher and administrator David LaRoche.

Browning’s political career spans more than 40 years, starting with the Pasco County Board of Elections in the mid-1970s. At 22 years old in 1980, he was elected as the county’s supervisor of elections – a position he held for 27 years.