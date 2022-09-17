x
Pasco County

Have you seen Taylor? Pasco deputies searching for missing 32-year-old man

Taylor Rubenzer was reportedly last seen in the Hudson area.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

HUDSON, Fla. — Have you seen Taylor Rubenzer?

Pasco County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a missing 32-year-old man who was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday in the Blackbeard Lane area of Hudson. 

Rubenzer was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, lime green shorts and green Crocs, deputies say. He's also 5-foot-11 with brown hair and blue eyes. 

Authorities say the 32-year-old may be driving a 2006 Black Ford F-150 with the Florida tag HRPM98 and is possibly driving to Tallahassee or Wisconsin. 

Anyone with information on Rubenzer's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

