FHP: Truck catches fire in Zephyrhills 6-vehicle crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A pickup truck was engulfed in flames after a crash involving five other vehicles Monday morning in Zephyrhills authorities say.

At 8:13 a.m., six vehicles, including a cement truck, were heading eastbound on Eiland Boulevard just west of Ryals Road before the crash occurred, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Five of the six vehicles were all stopped in traffic when the cement truck behind the five vehicles failed to stop and collided with the rear of the pickup truck, troopers say.

This then caused the pickup truck and the four vehicles in front of it to propel forward in a chain reaction crash, a report says.

After the pickup truck crashed into the SUV in front of it, the pickup truck caught fully on fire and the 79-year-old man inside suffered critical injuries as a result. A 31-year-old woman in the SUV also suffered serious injuries.