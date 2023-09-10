Pasco sheriff: Man kills both parents, himself in domestic violence incident in Wesley Chapel

The family is believed to have been dead in the home for several days before the sheriff's office was called.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a man killed both of his parents and took his own life at a Wesley Chapel home, according to Sheriff Chris Nocco.

The death investigation is underway in the area of Azalea Ridge Drive in the WaterGrass Community.

Nocco said the sheriff's office was called around 6:15 p.m. Monday to conduct a welfare check after neighbors saw water flooding out of the home's door and garage.

After crawling through the window of the home, deputies found a couple — a 70-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman — dead in the living room from apparent stab wounds, according to the sheriff.

Nocco said deputies continued to the bathroom where they found the couple's son, a 32-year-old man, dead in the bathtub from self-inflicted causes.

"We don’t know what caused the son to kill his parents and then kill himself," the sheriff said, citing that the deaths were domestic violence-related.

Nocco also said the flooding in the home was caused by the bathtub, which has been running since last week. The family is believed to have been dead in the home for several days before the sheriff's office was called.

According to Nocco, neighbors said the son was dealing with mental health issues. The sheriff encouraged anyone in a domestic violence situation to reach out for help from Sunrise of Pasco County, a domestic and sexual violence center.

Sunrise can be reached on the organization's 24-hour hotline at 352-521-3120.

"We pray for the family," Nocco said.