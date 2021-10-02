Man dies after being struck by a car in Lakeland

Speed, distracted driving, and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly pedestrian accident, early Saturday morning.

Officials received a call around 3:40 a.m. about a man being hit by a car on 1st Street NW at Dove Meadow Trail in unincorporated Lakeland.

Deputies learned that 19-year-old Einlazer Gore was walking westbound, when he was struck by a blue Chevy Impala. The impact threw him into a ditch along the road.

The driver of the Impala, identified as 23-year-old Brian Reid, stopped to help Gore and called 911.

According to the PCSO, Gore died on the scene.

Officials said speeding, impaired or distracted driving was not a cause of the crash. The roadway was dark at the time of the incident and Gore was not wearing light-colored clothing.

During the investigation, 1st Street NW was shut down for three hours in both directions.