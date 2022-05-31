Man dies after being bitten by alligator at park in Largo

It's believed the man entered Taylor Lake looking for Frisbees.

Example video title will go here for this video

LARGO, Fla. — A man died after being bitten by an alligator Tuesday morning at a Pinellas County park, according to authorities.

Emergency crews say it happened at John S. Taylor Park, located at 1100 8th Ave. SW. in Largo.

The Largo Police Department says detectives believe the man entered the water looking for Frisbees. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirms he was bitten by a gator, and police say he ultimately died.

Officers say gator trappers have been dispatched to Taylor Lake. Authorities are urging people to keep away from the area for the time being. Police say there are posted signs, instructing people not to swim in the lake.

The situation is under investigation.

In June 2020, a man was bitten in the face by an alligator while in waist-deep water in Taylor Lake near the disc golf course. He received severe cuts to his hand and face, FWC officers said at the time.

These incidents have occurred during the alligator mating season, which runs from late spring through early summer. This is about the time when the animals are their most active.

The FWC says people should never feed alligators and keep their distance if they see one. People can also stay safe by only swimming in designated swimming areas and keeping pets away from the water.