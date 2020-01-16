ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Camaro drove into a house Wednesday after a traffic stop in St. Petersburg, officers said.

St. Petersburg police said they were doing a traffic stop on the car at 49th Avenue North and 16th Street North. The driver of the Camaro took off and officers did not follow the car.

Police said there were two people in the Camaro.

Officers said a short time after the traffic stop, the Camaro crashed into a home. Nobody inside the home were hurt.

The two people who were in the car took off after the crash, police said. Police were able to track them down and take them into custody.

Officers said they found narcotics in the car.

