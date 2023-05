The child was reportedly transported to a hospital.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A child was shot Sunday night in St. Petersburg and is facing serious injuries, police say.

At around 8:10 p.m., officers arrived at 15th Avenue South after receiving a report of a young child shot, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.

The child was reportedly transported to a hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.