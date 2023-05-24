St. Pete police arrest 2 men in connection to deadly shooting at Baypointe Preserve Apartments

Detectives reportedly believe the victim knew the two men and the shooting wasn't random.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police arrested two men they say were involved in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man on Friday.

Kevin Lassiter, 32, was arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge while Troy Lassiter, 26, was arrested and charged with principal to murder in the first degree, police said in a news release.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot around 5:39 p.m. Friday at Baypointe Preserve Apartments, located at 11901 4th St. N.

Once at the scene, they reportedly found a 32-year-old man, identified as Derrick Mims, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives reportedly believe Mims knew the two men and the shooting wasn't random.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.