Clearwater offers beach wheelchairs in move toward accessibility

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Everyone deserves to enjoy the beauty of our local beaches, and the city of Clearwater is working to make that happen.

The city is now offering two motorized and two manual beach wheelchairs for free to visitors who may need them.

"Clearwater values accessibility for all to enjoy the bright and beautiful waters of Clearwater Beach," the city wrote on its website.

The powered chairs use electric motors and include "user-friendly features" like adjustable armrests and seats, along with anti-tip and all-terrain tires. Operated by joysticks, the chairs can support up to 300 pounds and run for about six continuous hours.

The manual chairs have inflated balloon tires for use on the beach and require the assistance of another adult to operate. But, unlike the powered chairs, they can go about six inches deep into the water.

All four wheelchairs have been designed to fit through buildings like the restrooms on the beach.

According to WUSF, Clearwater is also in the process of acquiring mobility mats to run along the sand.

You may have spotted these mats at other area beaches like Treasure Island, Indian Rocks and Siesta Key. They're the long non-slip pathways that run along the sand and help those with disabilities get closer to the shoreline.

Joelle Castelli, with the city of Clearwater, told WUSF that Clearwater expects to get approved for three beach mats between 50-125 feet in the next few months at a cost of just over $18,000. But, there are a few hurdles the city has to jump over before they get installed.

For instance, high tide means that the mats must end 175 feet before the wet sand begins, limiting how far users can get to the water, Castelli told the outlet. She added that the city needs to coordinate someone to regularly maintain the mats, so they don't cause a hazard during emergencies or sea turtle migration.

In the meantime, if you're interested in renting out a beach wheelchair, they're available on a first-come, first-served basis at Clearwater Lifeguard Tower 0, located at 180 S. Gulfview Boulevard. You can leave your personal wheelchair at the lifeguard stand while using the beach devices.