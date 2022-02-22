x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

4 Tampa Bay area beaches make Tripadvisor's top list

Each year, the online travel company publishes a list ranking the top coastlines in the United States based on reviews from travelers all over the world.
Credit: Gabriele Maltinti - stock.adobe.
White sand and palm trees in Clearwater. Florida, USA

TAMPA, Fla. — As if we needed another reason to brag about living in paradise — four Tampa Bay area beaches made Tripadvisor's list of Top 25 Beaches in the United States.

Known for its silky quartz sand, it's no surprise that Siesta Key Beach made the No. 2 spot, falling just behind Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Hawaii that took first.

Credit: ArenaCreative - stock.adobe.com
Siesta Key Beach is located on the gulf coast of Sarasota Florida with powdery sand. Recently rated the number 1 beach location in the United States. Shallow depth of field with focus on the grasses.

Another local hidden gem, Treasure Island Beach, came in at No. 19 on the travel company's list.

Wide open spaces and panoramic views of incredible sunsets make this the perfect place to come and relax. Maybe see some dolphins too! a Tripadvisor reviewer said on the site.

Credit: tajdphotography - stock.adobe.co
This shot was captured following a sunset on Sunset Beach in Treasure Island, FL. A slow, 30 sec. exposure was set to smoothen out the water to create a sense of motion. Color and tone adjustments were applied to enhance the cool, subdued aura of this image contrary to the warm, energetic hues of typical sunset photography.

St. Pete Beach may have been bumped from its first-place spot in 2021, but still managed to make the list this year as the No. 22 beach.

Credit: audrago4th

Clearwater Beach took the penultimate spot on the list at No. 24.

The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach. Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon," one reviewer wrote.

Credit: Mariakray - stock.adobe.com
Clearwater beach with beautiful white sand in Florida

Each year, the online travel company publishes a list ranking the top coastlines in the U.S. based on reviews from travelers all over the world.

Check out Tripadvisor's full list.

Related Articles

In Other News

Motorized wheelchairs now available for use at Clearwater Beach