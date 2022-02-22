4 Tampa Bay area beaches make Tripadvisor's top list

Each year, the online travel company publishes a list ranking the top coastlines in the United States based on reviews from travelers all over the world.

TAMPA, Fla. — As if we needed another reason to brag about living in paradise — four Tampa Bay area beaches made Tripadvisor's list of Top 25 Beaches in the United States.

Known for its silky quartz sand, it's no surprise that Siesta Key Beach made the No. 2 spot, falling just behind Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Hawaii that took first.

Another local hidden gem, Treasure Island Beach, came in at No. 19 on the travel company's list.

“Wide open spaces and panoramic views of incredible sunsets make this the perfect place to come and relax. Maybe see some dolphins too!” a Tripadvisor reviewer said on the site.

St. Pete Beach may have been bumped from its first-place spot in 2021, but still managed to make the list this year as the No. 22 beach.

Clearwater Beach took the penultimate spot on the list at No. 24.

“The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach. Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon," one reviewer wrote.