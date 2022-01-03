Clearwater city council candidates appeal to Latino voters at forum

There are nearly 6,000 registered Latino voters in the city.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — With local elections right around the corner, candidates for city council seats four and five in Clearwater are trying to gain support.

The organization Mi Gente Mi Pueblo, which looks to get Latinos in the Tampa Bay area out to vote, held a forum that all six candidates attended Tuesday night.

10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo moderated the event.

There are 5,797 registered Hispanic voters in Clearwater. The goal of the conversations is to engage and spark participation in the governance and cultivation of a thriving region.

All six candidates were in attendance and touched on issues like equity, transportation, and making sure the Latino community continues to grow in the area.

There are just two more weeks until the election. Mar. 15 is the date to get out and vote.