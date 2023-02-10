Clearwater's famed 'Holdout House' on sale for nearly $7M

The single-family home sits right on the sand, meaning all you need to do is step down the few steps off the porch and you're on your own private beach.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's gone by many names over the years — "The Gray House," the "Holdout House" and "Fort Akert," after the original owners. Its claim to fame — being the last remaining single-family home on Clearwater Point, the southernmost point of Clearwater Beach.

Since being built in 1963, the house has slowly been surrounded by newer multi-home developments and condos — except for the coveted 180-degree view of the open water of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The single-family home sits right on the sand, meaning all the future homeowner needs to do is step down the few steps off their porch and they are on their own little private beach.

Now, this little slice of paradise can be yours, so long as you've got $6.9 million. The home is located at 887 S Gulfview Boulevard in Clearwater Beach and is currently being listed by realtor Engel & Volkers. It went on the market on Sept. 26.

The "Holdout House" got its name after the storied battle between the original owner, Mary Ackart, and developers looking to bring new real estate to the area, according to Creative Loafing. Ackart reportedly wouldn't sell her home to them because she didn't want them to tear down the building.

"All the tour boats used to point to the house and say, 'That's where the old hold-out lady lives,'" Ackart said in a 1979 Sun Sentinel article, according to Creative Loafing. "That's because I got many, many offers to sell my house, but I wouldn't. It meant too much to me."

Eventually, the home was finally sold in 1979 to Joe Mannion, a former Tampa Bay area news anchor and his partner Elizabeth Mannion, property records show. Both Mannions have since passed away, but the home is still owned by their estate.