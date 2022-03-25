Police: Clearwater man falls 3-stories after breaking into music store

DNA analysis revealed that the blood at the scene belonged to the man.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man from Clearwater was arrested after police say he broke into a music store that was closed and fell three stories back in October.

An arrest affidavit from the Clearwater Police Department says a 34-year-old man entered the Sam Ash Music Stores, located at 923 McMullen Booth Road, through a window near the roof.

Once inside, he reportedly walked the ledge inside the building, approximately three stories high.

While on the ledge, he ended up falling off and hitting a lamp post along with a guitar display, according to the affidavit. Blood was left behind throughout the store.

The 34-year-old reportedly used an amplifier to break out a glass door, which blood was left behind on as well.

There was also a car burglary in the neighborhood behind the music store around the same time as the break-in, the affidavit explains. Surveillance videos in the neighborhood showed a car resembling the man's car driving around.