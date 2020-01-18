CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Tampa Bay police department had to say goodbye to one of their K-9 officers.

K-9 llaj (pronounced Eli) served the Clearwater Police Department from 2006 to 2014. Since then, he has been retired and living at home with his police officer partner and his family.

The Clearwater Police Department posted to its Facebook pager that K-9 llaj will be missed.

