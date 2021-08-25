Clearwater woman arrested, accused of sexual battery on 14-year-old boy

Deputies say Carina Johnson, 36, met the boy at a convenience store and drove him to her house to smoke marijuana.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies say a Clearwater woman sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy she met at a local convenience store.

On Aug. 10, the sheriff's office says Carina Johnson, 36, met the boy at a convenience store and drove him to her Clearwater home.

That's where they smoked marijuana together, and Johnson sexually battered the boy while he was impaired and unable to resist, according to the sheriff's office report.

During an Aug. 25 interview, deputies say Johnson admitted to the sexual contact. She was charged with one count of sexual battery and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.