Deadly crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway leads to shutdown of eastbound lanes

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A deadly crash in Clearwater has caused the shutdown of all the eastbound lanes on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Sunday afternoon, traffic cameras show.

Heavy traffic can be seen in the area, and drivers are being diverted off the road.

The city of Clearwater said in a news release two motorcycles and a car were involved in the crash at around 3 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to a nearby hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, officials say.

The road's eastbound lanes are reportedly expected to be closed for several hours as the Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue conduct their investigation.

The westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causewll had also been closed to assist with the arrival of a medical helicopter.