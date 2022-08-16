x
Pinellas County

Pinellas deputies arrest 15-year-old accused of threatening high school

The teen does not have any access to firearms or explosives, the sheriff's office said.
A photo of East Lake High School from the school's website.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies arrested an East Lake High School student accused of sending a threatening message about a shooting and bomb detonation, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The 15-year-old was charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting, the agency said in a news release.

Law enforcement arrested the teen just after 11 p.m. Monday after another student who received the message reportedly posted a screenshot of it on Snapchat. Authorities then were told of the threat from 911 calls, the FortifyFL mobile app and other messages.

The 15-year-old admitted to deputies who went to the teen's house that they sent the message but said it was a joke, the sheriff's office said.

"Deputies confirmed [the teen] does not have access to any firearms or explosive devices and do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the school," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Anyone with information about any threats is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-582-6200 or use the FortifyFL app.

