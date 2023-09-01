Family mourns loss of mother of 3 after Clearwater shooting; 7-year-old daughter safe from hospital

Nicolshia Washington was shot and killed in the crossfire of an argument outside of her apartment in Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local family is mourning the death of a mother of three.

Nicolshia Washington was shot and killed in the crossfire of an argument outside of her apartment in Clearwater. Her 7-year-old daughter Lasandra Delapierre was also shot twice.

Moments before 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo spoke exclusively with the family, Lasandra was discharged from the hospital and got to see her family again.

When asked how she was feeling after getting back home from the hospital, Lasandra said, "Good!"

She and her mom were shot Sunday night after Clearwater Police said Washington's ex-boyfriend Lavaris Delapierre and current boyfriend Stacy Cross got into an argument outside her apartment. Lavaris was dropping off his daughter. She got caught in an exchange of gunfire and was hit in the shoulder and her back.

"Nicolshia's brother called me and said, 'Ma! You got to get back here! Nicolshia got shot.' I said, 'What, what do you mean she got shot?,'" Sarah Miller, Washington's mother, said.

Both the 25-year-old and her daughter were taken to the hospital, but Washington died from her injuries.

"Love and guns is not possible. If you love my daughter the way y'all say y'all love my daughter, why were guns involved? Why did y'all have to kill my daughter. Why did you have to take my daughter away from me," Miller said.

Detectives questioned Cross the night of the shooting and he was let go. Lavaris ran from the scene, but turned himself in Monday afternoon, police said. Also hit by gunfire, he was transported to the hospital, but taken in custody once he was discharged. He's been booked into the Pinellas County Jail, charged with felony murder, armed burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.

"I would never expect this to happen to my daughter. My daughter wasn't supposed to be ending her life at 25, not at 25. She's supposed to be here with us and my grandkids," Miller said.

Miller said Washington was a loving mother to her three kids. Always smiling, she just wanted to see other's laugh.

"She always wanted everybody to have fun. She made sure her brothers and her kids were good," Miller said.

Her loss leaves a hole in everyone's heart. The family is grappling with an unexplainable tragedy, but together, they're full of love. Washington's three bright lights will keep them all strong, her family said.

"Me and your brothers got your kids. They're always forever in our hearts," Miller said.