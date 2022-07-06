Fire erupts at Clearwater senior assisted living facility

No residents were injured.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews put out a fire Tuesday evening at a high-rise senior assisted living facility.

Firefighters responded at the 9 o'clock hour to the Regency Oaks retirement community on Regency Oaks Boulevard. The two-alarm fire forced residents to evacuate as firefighters extinguished the blaze.

About 40 or so units were damaged by smoke, water and fire, Clearwater Fire & Rescue reports and about 50 tenants have been displaced for the night.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who are in need.

At this time, Clearwater Fire & Rescue has not announced the cause of the fire.