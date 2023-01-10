Fire breaks out on roof of new St. Pete school construction site, authorities say

The building is reportedly the new YMCA and Riviera Middle School being constructed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities say a fire broke out at the Speer YMCA construction site Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

At around 12:45 p.m., firefighters arrived at the site located on 62nd Avenue North after receiving reports of black smoke coming from the building that's under construction, the St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue said in a news release.

Firefighters say that rescue crews saw a 50-square-foot area of fire on the roof of the building, but it was put out with an aerial ladder truck.

The fire occurred after the insulation on the roof was ignited and the damage appeared to be minimal, a spokesperson for Pinellas County Schools said. There are reportedly no delays in the opening of the new school.