BayCare hospital in Safety Harbor to open new patient tower after $156M renovations

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — BayCare's Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor is getting ready to open a four-story, 104-bed patient tower as part of the $156 million renovations to the hospital.

These renovations and expansions that started in 2018 will bring the hospital a brand new ICU, coming at a time when ICU beds are limited in the community.

“We are responding to the growing needs of our surrounding community by enhancing access and efficiency, which we believe will improve the experience of our patients and their families,” President of Mease Countryside Hospital Lou Galdieri said in a news release on their website. “When complete, we will increase the number of private hospital rooms from 31 to 82 percent.”

76 licenses beds with an additional 30 observation beds will be added to the community hospital, officials wrote in an email.

The tower will also include:

State-of-the-art Entel Education Center with multiple meeting rooms for patient, family, team members and community education

Renovated gift shop

Tranquil garden outdoor courtyard with dining and seating areas, a children’s play space and a water feature offering visitors a relaxing area that incorporates natural elements

Officials say that one benefit of the expansion is being able to bring critical care units together in one cohesive area.

Mease Countryside Hospital will start moving patients over to the newly renovated building the following week, the email explains.

Along with the new patient tower, there will also be a four-story parking garage with an elevated pedestrian walkway, according to BayCare's website. This will give patients, visitors, hospital staff and physicians easier access to the hospital.