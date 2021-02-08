BayCare to pause some elective surgeries in Pinellas and Pasco counties

"BayCare is now caring for more COVID-19 patients than it did during the last peak during July 2020," the hospital said in a news release.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — BayCare is holding off on some elective procedures in most of its hospitals in Pasco and Pinellas counties as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record-breaking numbers.

The changes, which are set to begin on Aug. 9, will affect elective surgical procedures that require an overnight stay. Urgent and emergent procedures will continue.

Elective procedures will be paused at the following locations:

Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater

Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor

Mease Dunedin Hospital in Dunedin

Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey

"With 14 acute care hospitals we are able to shift resources to areas of greatest need," BayCare Chief Operating Officer Glenn Waters said. "As we continue our focus on providing a safe environment for our patients, physicians and staff, citizens can support our efforts by getting the COVID-19 vaccine, which has proven to minimize serious infection and hospitalization."

As of Aug. 4, about 85 percent of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in BayCare facilities were unvaccinated, according to a news release.

Earlier this week, BayCare paused all elective procedures at its six hospitals in Hillsborough County and paused elective procedures requiring an overnight stay at its Polk County locations.

BayCare also recently changed its visitor policy to allow one adult visitor per day during the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. All visitors must wear masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

BayCare says in the past month, it has seen a rapid increase in patient count, including COVID-19 patients, due to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.