Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tarpon Springs

Police say the 28-year-old driver was wearing a helmet, but believe it was not properly secured.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A motorcycle crash on US Highway 19 left one person dead late Wednesday night, authorities reported.

Officers were sent to the scene of a motorcycle crash just south of Beckett Way in Tarpon Springs.

Upon arrival to the scene, authorities say they discovered one injured male rider. Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue treated his wounds and transported him to Bayonet Point Medical Center.

Another 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A news release says investigators were told a large group of motorcycles was traveling southbound on US-19 heading to Tampa. The 28-year-old reportedly swerved into another motorcycle causing both of them to go down.

Police say he was thrown off his bike and died from traumatic injuries. According to the report, he was wearing a helmet that may not have been properly secured, causing it to come off during the crash.

Tarpon Springs police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

At this time, investigators say it does not seem like speeding, alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.