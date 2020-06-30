Everything to know about the new St. Pete Pier opening, including how to get a reservation

The new Pier and Pier District will open at 5 p.m. July 6.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The wait is almost over -- the new St. Pete Pier is finally complete and is getting ready to welcome guests for the first time.

But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the grand opening will still have social distancing to keep people safe from coronavirus. The city announced Tuesday that reservations will be required to visit the pier.

Tickets will be available for 5 p.m. July 6 through 8 p.m. July 12. To reserve tickets, head to the St. Pete Pier website to select a day and time to visit.

"It is the City of St. Petersburg's goal to provide a safe and entertaining exPIERience for all individuals," the city said in a news release.

There are limited reservations daily to visit the new pier, and proof of reservation is required on a phone or printed document. The reservations will be processed through a touchless scan.

The city said it and the CDC recommend wearing a mask or cloth face covering when social distancing is not possible.

"We encourage visitors to the pier to wear a mask whether indoors or outdoors; however, local directives require masks to be worn when inside places of public assembly, such as restaurants. This will be enforced within the St. Pete Pier District," the city said.

For the grand opening on July 6, parking at the Dolphin and Pelican parking lots through 2nd Avenue/Marina Way will be closed to the public. The city recommends parking in the Sundial Garage at 117 2nd Street North.

The St. Pete Looper Trolley will operate with a stop near the St. Pete Pier. Drop-offs and rideshare will be at Beach Drive and 2nd Avenue NE.

Beginning July 7, parking will be available in the Dolphin and Pelican lots with overflow parking at the Sundial Garage.

Parking can be paid at any of the pay stations in the parking lots for $2 an hour for the first four hours and then a graduated rate for the next two hours. There is a six-hour max parking availability in the lots.