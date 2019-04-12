ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As we get closer to the Spring 2020 opening, the long-awaited St. Pete Pier had an exciting announcement Tuesday.

The project announced its first list of vendors that will be in the Pier Marketplace through the city’s website. This is the first peek of what residents and visitors can expect at the pier.

The city’s website said the businesses announced will have short-term leases, leaving the option for new businesses to become part of the rotation to the attraction.

Mayor Rick Kriseman is quoted on the website, "These vendors will offer an exciting variety of local goods and services to the visitors of the St. Pete Pier and help to showcase what makes St. Pete so special. The Pier Marketplace will be as dynamic as the Pier District itself and reflect the entrepreneurial spirit of the Sunshine City.”

Vendors include:

Lily Rose Jewelry: locally handmade jewelry

locally handmade jewelry Craft-Tee: custom t-shirts while you wait

custom t-shirts while you wait Planks: Locally made signs featuring area landmarks

Locally made signs featuring area landmarks The Merchant: a local collective of St. Pete inspired souvenirs and handcrafted items

a local collective of St. Pete inspired souvenirs and handcrafted items One Community: a collective of various vendors

a collective of various vendors Hey Mon Sauces: authentic Caribbean specialty sauces

authentic Caribbean specialty sauces Sunshine City Arts: art collective of various handmade items

art collective of various handmade items Flamed Copper: heat-treated copper jewelry and accessories

heat-treated copper jewelry and accessories Hats at the Pier: specialty hats

specialty hats Flaming Pearl: tie-dyed custom printed apparel and accessories

tie-dyed custom printed apparel and accessories Kashien Chanterell: custom clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags from Ghana

custom clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags from Ghana Land of Gaia: wood art/ fashion/home décor from around the world

wood art/ fashion/home décor from around the world Goofy Faces: caricatures

caricatures Ancient Herbal Care: organic, plant-based skincare products

organic, plant-based skincare products The Poppery: gourmet specialty popcorn

gourmet specialty popcorn McTavish’s Cookie Shack/Highland Shortbread: locally made cookies, Scottish shortbread and scones

locally made cookies, Scottish shortbread and scones Cashew Brittle: locally made homemade cashew brittle

The website said the Pier Marketplace will be located near the entrance.

What’s next for this project? The city of St. Petersburg will discuss allowing visitors to carry alcoholic beverages while visiting the pier. The next discussion will be at the city council meeting on Thursday, December 5.

