The pedestrian was seriously hurt, according to a police spokesperson.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a serious crash that shut down an access lane to a major roadway in Clearwater.

The pedestrian was taken to Bayfront with possible life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesperson. He was listed as a "trauma alert."

The Clearwater Police Department said the northbound access lane of McMullen Booth Road from Gulf-to-Bay was temporarily shut down in the area.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known. No further information had been released, as of 10 a.m.

Police say an investigation into the matter is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.