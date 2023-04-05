Man in wheelchair killed in Pinellas County pedestrian crash

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wheelchair had no lights or reflective equipment.

LEALMAN, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in his wheelchair Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on 28th Street North, south of 46th Terrace North in Lealman.

Troopers said a man was driving a pickup truck southbound on 28th Street North when he hit a 67-year-old man in a wheelchair in the middle of the road.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.