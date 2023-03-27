Police: 2 people dead, 2 hurt in head-on, multi-car Pinellas Park crash

Police said for "unknown reasons," the driver of a Nissan Rogue crossed over a median and collided head-on with another car.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Two people are dead and two more were rushed to the hospital following a head-on crash involving multiple cars, the Pinellas Park Police Department said in a news release.

The crash happened just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday on U.S. Highway 19 N in the area of Gateway Centre Boulevard.

Police said a white Nissan Rogue, driven by 25-year-old Roberto Rodriguez, was going northbound on U.S. 19 when, for unknown reasons, Rodriguez crossed over the median into the southbound lanes. That's when Rodriguez crashed head-on into a red Toyota RAV4.

A man driving a gray Chrysler 200 behind the RAV4 was also involved in the crash, police said.

Rodriguez died at the scene of the crash, the agency reported. Both the driver and passenger of the RAV4 were rushed to the hospital. The passenger, identified as 66-year-old Kim Nguyen, later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the RAV4, said to be an adult woman, has serious injuries and is still in the hospital.