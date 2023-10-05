PSTA to offer free bus rides for low-income residents going to work

The currently reduced-cost bus rides will be free starting Nov. 1.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority currently offers reduced-cost bus rides to low-income residents who rely on public transportation to get to work. But starting Nov. 1, those rides will be completely free.

It's all thanks to the St. Petersburg City Council which voted on Thursday to provide free bus rides to eligible low-income residents heading to work, healthcare appointments or other important trips.

The free rides will be offered through the Transportation Disadvantaged (TD) program which residents can apply for through the PSTA website.

“We are extremely thankful for the City of St. Petersburg for giving its low-income residents access to not only transportation, but to everything transportation represents—essentials like healthcare, education, and work—so they can provide for their families,” Brad Miller, the CEO of PSTA, said in a statement.

The TD program is a state-funded effort that supports trips for residents with a gross household income that is at or below 200% of poverty — $60,000 for a four-person household.

In addition to the free passes, the program offers:

door-to-door service for $3 per trip if current routes do not meet a customer's needs,

late shift service for $9 per month for those with overnight jobs and

an on-demand service partnership with Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

To be eligible for free rides, residents must live within the St. Petersburg city limits and qualify for the TD program. Those interested can find more information on the PSTA website.