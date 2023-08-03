New public parking, workforce housing and retail space approved for St. Pete's Edge District

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A major St. Petersburg development project has scrapped plans to build luxury condos in place of a mixed-use space that could benefit more locals.
During their meeting on Thursday, St. Petersburg city council members approved a final set of changes for the Orange Station development planned for the Edge District on Central Avenue.
When the project was first proposed in 2020, it included plans for at least 56 residential condos, 30 workforce rental apartments, office space, retail space and a parking garage.
Since then, it has undergone several changes. The latest plan has eliminated the condos altogether in favor of:
- 43 workforce rental apartment units
- About 125,000 square feet of office space
- At least 14,000 square feet of retail space
- At least 589 parking spots in a parking garage
According to the project's website, Orange Station will aim to stay true to the "eclectic vibe" of the Edge District with new breweries, restaurants and cafes. Developers plan to anchor the space with a "European-style, open-air plaza lined with 14,000 square feet of retail and dining concepts."
The new development will also feature an art installation by Ya La’ford paying tribute to “The Courageous 12,” the 12 Black police officers who sued St. Pete in the 1960s to gain the same rights as their white counterparts, I Love the Burg reports.
Although the plans for the mixed-used project align with the needs of the growing Edge District, it will take several years to complete. The city has outlined a Jan. 1, 2027, completion date for the project with other elements, like the parking garage to be completed by Oct. 30, 2024.