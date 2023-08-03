New public parking, workforce housing and retail space approved for St. Pete's Edge District

City leaders approved the latest plans for the new development on Thursday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A major St. Petersburg development project has scrapped plans to build luxury condos in place of a mixed-use space that could benefit more locals.

During their meeting on Thursday, St. Petersburg city council members approved a final set of changes for the Orange Station development planned for the Edge District on Central Avenue.

When the project was first proposed in 2020, it included plans for at least 56 residential condos, 30 workforce rental apartments, office space, retail space and a parking garage.

Since then, it has undergone several changes. The latest plan has eliminated the condos altogether in favor of:

43 workforce rental apartment units

About 125,000 square feet of office space

At least 14,000 square feet of retail space

At least 589 parking spots in a parking garage

According to the project's website, Orange Station will aim to stay true to the "eclectic vibe" of the Edge District with new breweries, restaurants and cafes. Developers plan to anchor the space with a "European-style, open-air plaza lined with 14,000 square feet of retail and dining concepts."

The new development will also feature an art installation by Ya La’ford paying tribute to “The Courageous 12,” the 12 Black police officers who sued St. Pete in the 1960s to gain the same rights as their white counterparts, I Love the Burg reports.